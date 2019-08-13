iSteam

Handheld Steamer

$39.99 $26.99

Portable, Handheld and a Powerful Steaming Experience. The last generation steamer for clothes! Our new nozzle design distributes full steam consistently to remove stubborn wrinkles. A compact and modern design that makes the isteam very easy to store and to travel with. 100% Safe to use and gentle on all types of fabric. The water tank heats up within a minute to emit powerful wrinkle-busting steam. Includes an automatic shut-off feature for safety protection when the unit gets too hot, or low in water level. Provides 10 minutes of continuous steaming! How to operate your iSteam: 1. Unscrew the nozzle head by twisting it towards the marked direction. 2. Fill the tank with water up to the desired level, but never exceeding the maximum level. When finishing, lock the head back on.v 3. Turn the ON/OFF switch to ON. The switch light indicates the steamer is on and ready to heat up. Within 60 secs, the steamer will emit a powerful steam flow from a nozzle. 4. When the unit runs out of the water, it will shut itself off automatically to ensure your safety while leaving the indicator light ON. If you wish to continue your steaming session, turn the steamer OFF, refill the water tank by following step 2 again, then turn the steamer on again. 5. When finished, turn the switch OFF and remove the plug carefully from the electric outlet. SAFETY NOTES: - Never turn the steamer upside down. - Your steamer should never be tilted down past a 45-degree angle. - Never use the steamer on clothes that you are wearing on yourself. - Use a hanger for your clothes while steaming. - In case water is spurting out from the steamer's nozzle while boiling, it might be related to high levels of minerals or acids that will create a reaction when the temperature rises. Please use distilled or purified water to prevent this. SPECIFICATIONS: Dimensions: 8"x5.5"x3.2" (in) | Weight: 1.1 lbs. | Energy: AC 120V | 60HZ | Power up to 900W