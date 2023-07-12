‎JISULIFE

【Small In Size, Big On Function】 Combined with Fan + Flashlight + Backup Power Bank function, JISULIFE F8 pocket bear fan would be an everyday-carry-essential fan to cool you off in hot day and is multifunctional to satisfy your diverse needs. 【14-21 Hours Cooling Time】Up to 21 hours cooling time in one full charge. Super long battery life allows you to enjoy it while travelling, commuting, working and any other outdoor activities. This mini handheld fan is USB rechargeable through regular usb socket, laptop, power bank or car charger. 【A Palm-sized Backup Charger】Featured with unique and pocket size design, F8 portable fan is easy to jam into a bag to tote around. And it is a perfect option as an external backup power bank to get your phone charged if necessary. 【Also A Flashlight】Designed with a flashlight function as a bonus. You may not look for a flashlight firstly but you will find that this is quite helpful when go out for a walk at night. 【3-Stage Transformable Fan】Able to be completely folded to hide the blades, makes it small and compact enough to slip into nearly any pockets. It's a handheld fan when 180°folded and a desktop fan when 270°folded.