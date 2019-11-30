TheraFlow

Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

$49.99 $26.95

Experience Therapeutic Deep Tissue Massage At Home With The TheraFlow Deep Tissue Percussion Massager! A good therapeutic deep tissue massage from an experienced masseur can take the knots out of tight muscles, relieve stress, pain, boost blood circulation as well as your overall health. At TheraFlow, we aim to recreate this experience with a device you can use in the comfort of your home & bring about wherever you go. Introducing the TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager - your round-the-clock deep tissue relief. This massager delivers a powerful & therapeutic massage that penetrates deeply into sore muscles & knots in your body, providing relief for body aches & melts alway your stresses & tension. This powerful yet lightweight electric massager comes with 3 different attachment heads that allows you to customize your massage experience according to your preferences. Easily tune the massage intensity to your liking with the variable massage intensity dial. The TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager allows anyone, men & women alike, to enjoy the benefits of an invigorating massage anytime, anywhere.