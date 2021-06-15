Dirt Devil

Handheld Cleaner Quick Flip 8 Volt Lithium Cordless Red Hand Vacuum

$29.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

FASTER CHARGING: 8 Volt Lithium Batter for faster charging, longer runtime, and fade-free power QUICK FLIP: The versatile Quick Flip crevice tool is stored right on the unit—just flip out the tool and click it into place to easily reach debris in crevices and tough corners LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing under 2 pounds, you can easily carry this hand vac from one mess to the next CORD FREE CONVENIENCE: Perfect for small apartments, dorms and cars, this 8v Lithium-Ion cordless hand vac is powerful, compact and can easily tackle any unexpected mess COMPACT DESIGN: The special designed handle fits perfectly in the palm of your hand while an easy empty dirt cup makes it even more convenient to get the job done quicker. Easily tackle unexpected messes with the Dirt Devil Quick Flip Hand Vacuum. Perfect for small apartments, dorms and cars, this 8 Volt Lithium-Ion cordless hand vac is powerful, compact and can easily tackle any unexpected mess. The versatile Quick Flip crevice tool is stored right on the unit-just flip out the tool and click it into place to easily reach debris in crevices and tough corners. It's that simple. And, a special designed handle fits perfectly in the palm of your hand while an easy empty dirt cup makes it even more convenient to get the job done quicker.