Serene

Hand-woven Knitted Weighted Blanket

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Temple & Webster

Enjoy the comfort of this Hand-Woven Knitted Weighted Blanket that offers a natural way to calm down your body for a relaxing night of sleep. Decorative and functional, this weighted blanket makes a fantastic addition to your bedroom or living room area. Features: Materials: polyester Includes: 1 x weighted blanket Made of massive yarn that gives you options to be warm & cool Decorative & will certainly be a great addition to your home, living room, bedroom, dorm room, guest room or anywhere around the house Engineered to relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged Increases serotonin & melatonin levels improving your mood & promoting restful sleep Decreases cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress Moulds to your body creating a deep pressure sensation that makes you feel safe & warm Shopping for a business? Join our Trade+Commercial Program today to access exclusive trade pricing.