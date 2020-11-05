Dusen Dusen

New printed bath towels by Dusen Dusen. Two-tone reversible striped designs. Two hand and two bath towel patterns. Soft, 100% brushed terry cotton. Gentle machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Available in three sizes, sold individually. 13" x 13" Washcloth: Dahlia Stripe: Black/Blue + Green/Orange 20" x 30" Hand: Lilac Stripe: Yellow/Blue + White/Purple Orchid Stripe: Black/White + Blue/Orange 30" x 56" Bath: Tulip Stripe: Green/White + Orange/Magenta Daisy Stripe: Black/Yellow + Blue/Green