Blueland

Hand Soap Duo

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blueland

An easy way to cut out plastic waste from any kitchen or bathroom. Each tablet makes 9 oz of soap in our reusable bottle. Fill with water, drop in the tablet and start washing! 2 Signature Glass Bottles 6 Foaming Hand Soap Tablets Iris Agave, Perrine Lemon, Lavender Eucalyptus Scents (2 of Each)