Everyone

Hand Soap, Apricot And Vanilla (pack Of 3)

$14.97 $10.32

Buy Now Review It

Contains 3 - 12.75oz bottles No harsh chemicals No synthetic fragrances Just clean, healthy hands Available in six fresh scents Everyone hand soap lavender plus coconut for this soap we blended lavender essential oil with coconut extract to create a soothing hand washing experience. Lavender essential oil is well known for its skin-healing properties and we are known for using lavender essential oil in many of our products. Great as a hand soap offering in your foodservice facility.