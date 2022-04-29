Grove Co.

Hand Sanitizing Wipes

$4.95

Hand sanitizing wipes made with alcohol and aloe to clean hands without overdrying them, proven to be 99.9% effective against most common germs. 99.9% EFFECTIVE AGAINST MOST COMMON GERMS* Our Hand Sanitizing Wipes keep hands clean and free from germs when there’s no soap or water around. Infused with 65% alcohol, they are proven to kill 99.9% of most common germs like escherichia coli, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, and klebsiella pneumoniae. MADE WITH 65% ALCOHOL + MOISTURIZING ALOE VERA Designed for all hands, including the little ones, our sanitizing wipes are formulated with alcohol and moisturizing aloe to hydrate skin while you sanitize. 100% NATURAL LAVENDER FRAGRANCE Made from essential oils — no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, or harsh sanitizing agents. RESPONSIBLY MADE USING PLANT-DERIVED MATERIALS Our Hand Sanitizing Wipes are plant derived and made of 100% rayon, so you can feel good when using them. Dimensions: 6 IN x 7.5 IN wipes Made in the USA *Based on results from an independent, third-party lab test.