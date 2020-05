FarmRaisedCandlesCo

Hand Sanitizer With Isopropyl Alcohol

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Only 2 Ingredients are in our Sanitizer. Isopropyl Alcohol and Aloe Vera for dryness protection. ALL of our hand sanitizers are manufactured in the USA in a Drug Registered Facility. Our sanitizer contains 70 Isopropyl Alcohol which is over the CDCs guidance of 60 or more. 16 Ounce bottles come