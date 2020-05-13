Vegamour

Meet our moisturizing hand sanitizer spray, formulated with plant-based and cruelty-free ingredients, including 75% isopropyl alcohol. to kill germs and bacteria. Our quick-drying spray is hypoallergenic and includes organic aloe vera and marula oil to help moisturize your skin without leaving a sticky residue. - 75% isopropyl alcohol, above CDC standard concentration of 70% - Moisturizing organic aloe vera + marula oil - Calming lavender & orange peel essential oils - Anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal - 6 fl. oz.