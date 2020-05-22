United States
Vegamour
Hand Sanitizer Spray 2 Oz. – 3 Pack
$16.00
At Vegamour
Here to keep you and yours safe, this hand sanitizer bundle makes safety seamless whether you’re at home or on the go. It’s bottled with a moisturizing blend of organic aloe vera and Vegamour’s exclusive marula oil. Citrus and lavender essential helps calm the scent of 75% isopropanol rubbing alcohol (which kills 99.9% of germs). Each bundle will come with a complimentary face mask to help safeguard you from germs and flatten the curve.* - 75% isopropyl alcohol, above CDC standard concentration of 70% - Moisturizing organic aloe vera + marula oil - Calming lavender & orange peel essential oils - Anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal - 6 fl. oz. *This bundle is made to drive proceeds to help our community during these uncertain times. 5,000 masks will be donated to Sean Penn’s CORE Organization. 20% of the proceeds from each purchase will go directly to Project Angel Food. Thank you for doing your part! Estimated ship date week of 5/25.