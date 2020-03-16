More than Magic

Hand Sanitizer – Melon Mango

$1.99

Keep her hands feeling fresh and clean no matter where her everyday adventures end up taking her with this Hand Sanitizer & Carrier from More Than Magic™. The glittery purple silicone carrying case holds the bottle of sanitizer securely, and has an adjustable loop that makes it easy to attach to backpacks, purses, pencil cases or even a jacket. With a delightfully fruity watermelon scent that's sure to enliven the senses, this hand sanitizer with a silicone case makes it easy to keep hands clean after sports, painting, playing with pups or whatever her passion may be.