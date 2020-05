Truly

Hand Sanitizer Germ Killin’ Gel

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Truly's Hand Sanitizer Germ Killin' Gel is not only effective in killing germs and bacteria but is absolutely adorable and fits in any bag. This pure, fresh and reliable sanitizer is made with a 70% alcohol, aloe vera blend so your hands stay clean and hydrated. This is an all day, everyday must have.