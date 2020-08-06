Dorotea

Hand Painted Soup/cereal Bowl, 7.25-inch, Set Of 4

Crafted from high-quality stoneware, each soup/cereal bowl measures 7.25-inch diameter; Amazon exclusive Dorotea is a collection of nature inspired ceramic dinnerware and accessories made by Spanish-born, Seattle-based artist Carolina Silva Each piece has a unique, handmade-inspired design; there may be slight imperfections or variations in design and dimensions Dorotea ceramics are safe for use in the dishwasher and microwave, providing the ultimate in ease and convenience Completely hand painted using lead-free glazes; there may be slight imperfections in the glaze Product Description Dorotea Ceramics is inspired by the beauty of nature and artist Carolina Silva's connection to the outdoors. This connection translates into ceramic pieces that acknowledge the value of the handmade and the imperfect. The patterns, colors and irregularities of each piece are drawn from the observation of natural growth and a curiosity about the botanical world, where flowers search for light and harmony with joy. The work follows this peaceful search from the artists' hands to its place on your table. This beautiful collection of dinnerware and accessories features organic, handmade-inspired shapes that have subtle pops of whimsical color. Crafted from high-quality stoneware, there may be slight imperfections or variations in design and dimensions. Finished by hand, each piece features a delicate, recessed floral pattern and is carefully hand-painted allowing for slight differences in the glaze that add to the artisanal beauty.