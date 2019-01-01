The Hand of the King or Hand of the Queen, in cases of a ruling female monarch, or simply the King's Hand, is the most powerful appointed position in the Seven Kingdoms, second only to the King in authority and responsibility. The Hand is the King's closest advisor, appointed and authorized to make decisions on behalf of the King's name. The Hand of the King is the highest-ranking member of the Small Council, and leads meetings of the council as proxy for the king when the monarch is absent. The Hand of the King’s brooch is the symbol of the Hand’s office and authority.