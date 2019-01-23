Saturn, first identified by ancient Babylonian astronomers, was named after the Roman god of agriculture. According to myth, Saturn introduced agriculture to his people by teaching them how to farm the land. In 1610, Galileo was the first person to observe Saturn with a telescope and believed the planet to have arms" of some sort. Many years later, upon the improvement of telescope optics, a Dutch astronomer was able to solve the mystery when he correctly deduced that the "arms" were actually a ring system. Show some love for our only ringed planet with this vintage inspired necklace.
Charm measures 28mm.