Hand Knitted Hot Water Bottle Cover

£28.50

This beautiful hot water bottle cover is hand knitted using a lovely acrylic/wool blend yarn. It is luxuriously soft to the touch. It features a gorgeous platted cable design and has a deep rib roll-neck which allows you to change the water without taking off the cover. There is also an opening across the back to allow you to easily remove the cover for washing. These hot water bottle covers are also available in a variety of different colours. Please see the hot water bottle category on my shop's page. Colour: Clotted Cream Material: 100% Premium acrylic Size: Height - Approx 10.5 inches (27 cm) up to the base of the neck Width - Approx 8.25 inches (21 cm) Fits a standard 2 litre hot water bottle. Processing time: 1-3 business days (excluding shipping) Care instructions: These hot water bottle covers are really easy to care for, just wash on a cool wash and dry flat to retain the shape and to enhance the item's life span. - Due to the handmade nature of this item, there will be slight variations between each cover - This listing is for the knitted cover only and does not include the actual hot water bottle.