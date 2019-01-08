Ganni

Hand Knit Wool Puff Sleeve Pullover

£380.00

Description Exclusive hand-knitted pullover knitted by local women from the South of Tuscany, Italy. The family-run business and production takes each woman three days to knit a sweater, and due to the hand-knitting process, all pieces are unique. This block-coloured pullover is one of our classic knit styles spun from a soft and warm wool blend, and features a round neckline and balloon sleeves. Details & Care 50% Wool, 50% Mohair Hand wash cold Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 52 cm. Chest (size 36): 87 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 80 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 70,5 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.