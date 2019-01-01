Ganni

Hand Knit Wool Puff Pullover

$490.00

Description Exclusive hand-knitted colour-block pullover. Featuring a round neckline, wide sleeves and an oversized fit spun from a soft and warm wool and mohair blend. Each piece is knitted by local women from the South of Tuscany, Italy. The production is run by a family-owned business. It takes each woman three days to knit one sweater, and due to the hand-knitting process all pieces are unique. This knit is from the exclusive Special collection, and is only available at GANNI.com and in GANNI Stores Details & Care 50% Wool, 50% Mohair Hand wash cold Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 52 cm. Chest (size 36): 87 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 80 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 69 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.