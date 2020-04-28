Ganni

Hand Knit Wool Multicolor Puff Pullover

Exclusive hand-knitted pullover knitted by local women from the South of Tuscany, Italy. The traditional family-run business and production takes each woman three days to knit just one sweater, making each piece unique. This rainbow block stripe pullover is one of our classic knit styles spun from a soft and warm wool blend, and features a round neckline and balloon sleeves.