Hand Held 19th Century Fan, Floral And Feathers

Hand held 19th century fan, circa 1880 is of European manufacture; probably French, and has seven hand painted floral bouquet designs in pretty colors of blue and gold, on champagne colored fabric. The top 3" is lined with white marabou feathers. The wood frame (sticks) open up to reveal a beautiful symmetrical fan shaped wooden base with a gold leaf floral pattern design on each "stick". The reverse side is plain champagne colored fabric, with wood "stick" reveal. The fan is in very good original condition with no tears, opens up just fine. Dimensions: 12 1/2" high x 2 1/2" wide x 2" deep (opens to 22" wide).