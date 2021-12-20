L'Occitane

Hand Cream Trio

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A trio of hand cream favorites for soft, delicately fragranced hands anytime, anywhere. Set includes: - Almond Delicious Hands Cream (1 oz.): a hand and nail care cream enriched with almond milk and almond oil to nourish and soften the hands. - Shea Butter Hand Cream (1 oz.): a hand cream that glides on and miraculously absorbs to help heal and protect dry, dehydrated skin. - Lavender Hand Cream (1 oz.): a smooth, lightly textured hand cream scented with lavender. How to use: Apply cream to your hands daily as needed. Paraben-free; phthalate-free Made in France Item #6023108