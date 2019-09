Kai

Hand Cream (2 Fl Oz.)

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

kai Hand Cream moisturizes your hand to keep your skin soft and supple. Formulated with shea butter and aloe vera, this hydrator leaves a refined texture with a soft floral scent. Safflower oil conditions your skin while dimethicone smooths its appearance. The conveniently sized tube makes it easy to throw in your purse for hydration wherever you need it.