HOLDS A VARIETY OF ELECTRONICS This cell phone holder can support phones, iPods, MP3 players and more UNIQUE DESIGN Decorative and useful, this cell phone holder stand doubles as a paperweight SIMPLE TO MOVE ABOUT THE DESK Lightweight, the cell phone desk holder weighs only 2.3 pounds and is simple to move around your space MADE TO LAST This cell phone holder stand is made from a durable blend of cement and plastic PERFECT AS A GIFT Give these cell phone holders as a gift at your next office party Tech Tools Hand Cell Phone Holder When you are busy at work or even busy while at home cooking and do not have a free hand, keeping your cell phone where you can see it can be quite the task. You don't want it to get dirty, but you know that you need to have it close in case you get an important call or that text message that you have been waiting on. The Tech Tools Desktop Madness Series Hand Cell Phone Holder is here to solve that problem. Shaped into a unique form, these cell phone holders can keep your phone elevated and within view in a stylish and modern way. The Tech Tools Desktop Madness Series Hand Cell Phone Holder is a cell phone holder for desk or countertops that holds up your phone and keeps it in clear view. The cell phone desk holder itself is crafted into the shape of two hands that are holding onto the phone much like real human hands would. This holder also makes a great paperweight when using it at the office to keep everything you need close at hand. Weighing only 1.8 pounds, the Tech Tools Desktop Madness Series Hand Cell Phone Holder is simple to move around the desk to ensure that your cell phone is always in view. It is made from a blend of durable hard plastic and cement which can keep not only your smartphone or other cell phone comfortably and safely positioned within the holder, but it can also hold your MP3 player, iPad or handheld gaming device. These helpful cell phone holders can transform the way that you work or perform chores.