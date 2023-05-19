DedCool

Hand + Body Wash 01 “taunt”

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dedcool

DETAILS Wash all over. Our Hand + Body Wash features gentle ingredients that not only lather & cleanse – but also sets the mood. Leaving you with a sensual, warm scent long after the washing is done. *Your wash might turn pink! Not to worry, our fragrance composition includes a natural vanilla which will darken the color over time.* Refills are here! Hang onto your bottle and keep the good smells going. TOP: BERGAMOT, FRESH DEW MIDDLE: FLORAL, CASSIS BOTTOM: VANILLA, AMBER