Chemex

Hand Blown Glass Coffee Mug, 10 Oz.

$21.11

Our 10 oz. CHEMEX Handblown Glass Mug brings the iconic elements of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker together for the perfect cup of coffee. Made from the same non-porous Borosilicate glass as our CHEMEX brewers, the mug ensures the natural flavor of your chosen coffee beans and nothing else. The CHEMEX mug makes a unique and beautiful addition to any coffee lover's collection. Capacity: 10 oz. Height: 4" Diameter: 3.5" Item: CCM