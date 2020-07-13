Studio One Eight Nine

Hand-batik Silk Sing Dress

$525.00

At Studio One Eight Nine

The long, free-flowing Sing Dress is the perfect ensemble for the beach or a summer party. The garment loosely drapes around your skin and has adjustable straps. It can be worn loose or belted. It can easily be dressed up with jewelry and high heels, for example, or can be worn with flats for a more casual look. The dress is cut on a bias with fabric angled at the bottom and has a beautiful drape. This soft silk was hand-batiked, cut and sewn by our artisans in Ghana.