Phlur

Hanami

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Phlur

Transcends the boundaries between scent and skin. Ripe fig opens to reveal warm white floral notes—shifting before settling into a velvety base of creamy sandalwood and musk that uniquely adapts and attaches to its wearer. A deeply personal, inimitable scent, Hanami is both sweet and spicy, clean and creamy, familiar and thrilling. PERFUMER: Nathalie Benareau OLFACTIVE FAMILY: Woody, Floral