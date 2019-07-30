Hana Wellness

Hana Roman Chamomile Essential Oil (30ml)

£9.99

What is Roman Chamomile Essential Oil? Roman Chamomile essential oil is primarily known for its calming and relaxing properties which helps to alleviate emotional anxiety and a calming agent to ease respiratory conditions. It helps to combat skin irritations and nourishes hair scalp as well. Inhale directly or apply few drops to bath, body wash, shampoo and massage oil. Key Benefits: Promotes calmness. Improve respiratory conditions. Relieve body aches. Helps in urinary system. Repairs &- rejuvenates skin. Blending: Bergamot, Clary Sage, Lavender, Rose Geranium, Rose, Lemon and Ylang Ylang essential oil. Quality: 100% PURE &- THERAPEUTIC - undiluted, no fillers, bases or additives. Distillation facility is GMP, ISO9001 &- FDA registered. Guarantee: If you are not TOTALLY satisfied with our product, receive a FULL REFUND from us, no questions asked.