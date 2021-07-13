Zupapa

Hammock With Upgraded Steel Hammock Frame

$110.99 $92.99

Introducing more stable dual bars design hammock stand. Included chains and hardware to adjust your favor height Zupapa hammock metal frame is perfect for indoor and outdoor use thanks for the heavy duty powder coated steel which is robust and rust-resistance. This amacas for patio hammock rack weighs only 25 pounds, making it lightweight and portable no matter you moving it or store into the carry bag go to camp. Assembly just like a piece of cake. All poles get together with spring-pin mechanisms; This Hamick stand are no tool required assembly set up in minuts right used inside as a bed or outside on the balcony, porch, patio, deck and backyard. When you don't want to drill holes on wall or no trees around your house, this hammock frame will be your must-have item. Package comes hammock stand only, hamick stands accessories are (2) s-hooks, (2) heavy gauge hanging hooks, (4) plastic feet, and (2) chains. 550 pounds static weight capacity accommodates 2 adults, why not invite a partner to join in your daily relaxation ritual.