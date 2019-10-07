KINDEN

Hammock Chair With Lights

$69.99

Create a peaceful place to lounge with this elegant cotton hammock swing chair. Its unique design includes hanging fringe tassels that will leave an impression on any house guest. For convenience, this enjoyable chair's lightweight build allows it to be taken anywhere around the house, whether inside or out. Experience comfort and relaxation like you've never felt before. Specifications: Package Dimensions: 33"(L) x 24"(W) x 3.5"(H) Weight Capacity: 270 lbs. Weight: 8 lbs. Color: Beige Material: Cotton Package Includes 1 x Cotton Hanging Macrame Hammock Swing Chair 1 x LED light Sturdy and Stylish Design: Handmade bohemian chic hammock style swing brings style and unique touch to any home. The rope and swing design feature macrame net chair pattern with fringe tassels. Made of 100% handmade cotton Hand wash Protect from outdoor elements Two Hanging Way Contributed 2 types of hanging styles provide you and your kids more option. But the hanging hooks not included,you need buy them additionally. Larger Space Better Mood Larger Space allows you to move positions and readjust yourself. No more wrapped, like many other products on the market what makes you stuck on a “cocoon” anymore. Entertain Your Children Satisfy Yourself Hanging your hammock chair swing on two ropes allows it to rock back and forth. And hanging from one fixed pivot point, it will allow you to rotate 360 degrees and drift gently while you relax. How to install a hanging chair Choose a place where you want to hang your macrame swing chair? In the house or in the garden? On the covered porch or balcony?