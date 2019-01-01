Versatile and eye-catching, the Hammock is characterized by its multifunctional form. Thanks to its unexpected design the Hammock became one of the most appreciated styles in LOEWE collections, becoming an icon. Its innovative design allows this bag to be worn as a shoulder bag, hand-held or even as a crossbody guaranteeing modern comfort and a different character for different times of the day. It's fitted with zipped and patch pockets for easy organization. Key features: tan grained calf leather, golden hardware, hand-edge painting, hook fastening at open top, folded zippered sides, exterior zippered pocket, embossed Anagram and two leather top handles.