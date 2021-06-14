HONEYCAT

Hammered Gold Stacking Ring Trio

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

DESIGN DETAILS: A set of three timeless, skinny, lightly hammered, shiny gold rings. Our skinniest rings! Whisper thin, but substantial for everyday wear. Gorgeous worn solo, stacked, on your ring finger, on your pointer finger, the possibilities are endless. One size: size 6. 24k gold plated. MATERIALS: 18k gold plated over brass. Each piece is finished with a protective coating that allows it to better hold up against daily evils like sweat, which typically makes jewelry susceptible to tarnishing. Our jewelry is nickel and lead-free. Our materials composition make for an amazing, wearable, high quality, seamless jewelry piece with longevity. CARE: To extend the life of your high quality costume jewelry, avoid exposure to cleaning agents, beauty products & water. Store it in a cool, dry place and wear it with love & intention. GIFT-WORTHY: Jewelry is the perfect gift for the holidays, birthdays, your bridesmaids, your best friend, and yourself! Your jewelry will be packed with a high quality, custom, unique envelope box which makes each gift-ready.