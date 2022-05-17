Colleta Home

Hammered Copper Tray, Set Of 2

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

Contemporary style hammered serving trays are a gorgeous accent to your home and table. These copper tone large serving dishes are a great way to combine style and functionality in your kitchen. Great for house parties, events, or just an upscale home dinner, these trays say class with a modern finish. To ensure best results hand wash only. High-quality trays with hammered design is so on-trend, and a stylish way to serve your food. Perfect as a hostess gift, these quality kitchen trays will delight the receiver with its trendy look and ease of use.