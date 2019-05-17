In A Strange Land

Hammered Brass Vase – Small

£50.00

At In A Strange Land

Product Description Brass Flower Vase This beautiful vase was fashioned by hand in the workshops of Reaching Out in Hoi An, Vietnam. The hammered brass on the inside contrasting with the black exterior makes the vase seem to glow from within. Care instructions Hand wash in mild detergent only. Dry immediately. Reaching Out For 13 years, Reaching Out has been employing differently able people in its workshop. They make exquisite products using sustainable materials. Started by Binh Le who lost the use of his legs at age 15, he treats his business like a family and encourages differently able people to become valued members of society through their skills. The quality of their products is paramount and the contemporary design is world class. Learn more about where this brass vase is made here