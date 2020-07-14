Slowtide

Hammam Towel

£48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Slowtide collaborates with brands, artists, and photographers to bring beautiful, unique designs, all while maintaining premium, sustainable quality. Slowtide is dedicated to leaving a positive impression. Every garment they make impacts our environment, and they take responsibility for doing everything they can to minimize, control, and reduce those impacts. All of their cotton is certifiably sourced through the Cotton LEADS program, assuring the material is responsibly produced. Additionally, all of their polyester products are made from 100% recycled post-consumer waste, primarily plastic bottles, transforming it into premium polyester fibres. By Slowtide Online only Sustainable cotton Double-sided weave Fringing detail Machine washable Imported