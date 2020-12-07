Hamilton Hills

Hamilton Hills Gold Baroque Wall Mirror

$205.99

SOPHISTICATED DESIGN: A taste of old world and opulence with our beautiful 28" x 42.25" large gold baroque topped framed wall mirror. Our premium mirror features a custom elegant leafing pattern on the top 8 inches. The rich old world feel from the thick layered 2/5" frame surrounds a beautiful solid glass mirror center. The large glass mirror is secured and reinforced with solid backing for added stability. SAFE & EASY INSTALLATION: Reinforced boxes to protect during shipment. Our authentic silver backed glass is embedded in the frame for added protection. All mirrors come with reinforced D-ring hanging clips as well as wall hardware. Total depth at the widest part of 2" and bottom portion of 1.5" 3 GENERATIONS OF EXCELLENCE: Our family has been manufacturing and producing mirrors for over 3 generations. We stand by the quality of our product and your experience. A family owned business with simple principles. Affordable quality in America. EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY: We use premium materials not found in other lesser quality imitation mirrors you will see. Our mirrors are made to strict trade-secret standards and pass a rigorous 8 point inspection. Every mirror comes with our certification of authenticity.