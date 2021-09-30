Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-serve Coffee Maker

$49.99

The Hamilton Beach The Scoop Coffeemaker goes where no coffeemaker has gone before, brewing hotter, faster and better-tasting coffee than most gourmet machines out there. Its benefits don't stop there, this single-cup coffee maker utilizes the simplicity of ground coffee and brews a customizable cup quickly: an eight-ounce cup in less than 90 seconds or a 14-ounce travel mug in under two-and-a-half minutes. Aside from its versatility in using inexpensive coffee grounds to brew a great-tasting cup, this Hamilton Beach coffeemaker is designed for ultra-simple preparation in three straight forward steps: scoop, place and brew! It features a steel mesh scoop for filtering freshly ground coffee and comes with a built-in, adjustable stand that flips to accommodate a standard-size cup or a taller travel mug. All in all, this coffeemaker offers affordability and no fuss with lots of options. There's no need for extra equipment or high-tech buttons.