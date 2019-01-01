Hamilton Beach
Hamilton Beach Personal One Cup Pod Brewer
$17.95
For updated, accurate country of origin data, it is recommended that you rely on product packaging or manufacturer information. Hamilton Beach Personal Cup One Cup Pod Brewer - 11.83 fl oz - 1 Cup(s) - Black - Plastic Easy as 1-2-3: insert coffee pod, pour in water & push startBrews up to a 12 oz. cupAutomatic shutoffBrew basket is dishwasher safeDelicious Senseo® coffee pods are available in regular, decaf and a variety of blends and flavors