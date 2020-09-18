Rubie's

Hamburger Dog Costume

$18.98

Buy Now Review It

Delicious cheeseburger pet costume features plush burger, cheese, tomato, lettuce and bun; easy to put on and comfortable to wear. IMPORTANT! NOT ALL COSTUMES WILL FIT ALL PETS, consider costume style and animal size; READ THE RUBIE’S PET SIZE CHART and WATCH THE SIZING INSTRUCTION VIDEO, do not select size based on breed. Family-owned, family-focused, and based in the U.S.A. since 1950, Rubie’s is the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of costumes – of course they’d remember your four-legged best friend!