Hashtag Home

Halton 2 Piece Nesting Tables

$81.90 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Lend your living room layout a little mid-century modern flair with this two-piece nesting table set. An ideal option for small spaces, this budget-friendly set includes one larger table (measuring 16.9" H x 25.2" W x 25.2" D) and one smaller table (measuring 15.3" H x 18.9" W x 18.9" D) that can tuck underneath its companion to save square footage when it’s not in use. Crafted from solid bamboo and manufactured wood in a glossy white finish, each low-profile piece features a round top that’s founded atop four flared legs with gold-dipped feet. Assembly is required.