Mugler x H&M

Halterneck Cut-out Swimsuit

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Mugler H&M. Fully lined thong swimsuit with a cut-out section at center bust. Halterneck straps crossed at front and tied at back of neck, narrow, adjustable shoulder straps, and a partially open back with a metal fastener engraved with the designer's logo. Curve-contouring cut-out sections at waist and high-cut legs. Composition Lining: Polyester 88%, Spandex 12%, Shell: Polyamide 81%, Spandex 19% Additional material information Shell: Recycled polyamide 81%