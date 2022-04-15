Eloquii

Halter Tankini

$89.95

At Eloquii

Halter tankini Fully lined to create comfortable shaping for a smooth silhouette Side seam shirring for better fit Bust features powernet lining and removable foam cups Inner sling shell for superior and shaping along with soft elastic Adjustable trim and neck ties Hits at waist Swimwear must be returned with the original sanitary strip intact or it will returned without refund Model is 5' 10" wearing a size 14 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors and mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. CN Item# 1640018