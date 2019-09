Roxana Salehoun

Our #1 best seller style bra made in a deep forest green with a contrast of baby pink ties. A light pink satin padded tulip applique with stem sewn onto center front. This top is supported with an underwire and casing. Made in USA XS ( A cup) S ( B/ 32C) M ( C, 32D) L ( 34D-DD) Fabric Imported from Italy Fully Lined