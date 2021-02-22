Mandalaki Studio

‘halo One’ Sunset Red Floor Lamp/ Color Projector

The Halo project is the result of a long optical research process carried out by the Mandalaki studio whose goal is the union of art with technology. The Halo collection is designed to fit different environments in a delicate way, by creating light installations, having a gentle and compact object that is able to compose a wide projection of nuance, creating an optical effect of deepness. Halo One is a color projector made of anodized aluminum carved from a solid plate, which integrates a high power LED and a sophisticated optical system specifically designed to achieve a precise effect: a perfect projection of colors and shades. It is the intangible part, the light, that embodies the center of the project: the idea is to create a compact and minimal object with a great installation effect, which can bring into homes new metaphysical galaxies of colors in which to immerse oneself. Halo One is available in sunset red color. Shipping/ VAT not included in the price. Usage: Floor lamp Color: Black anodized Material: Aluminium, brass, iron, glass Weight: 3 Kg Input: 100-240V 50-60Hz Output: 12V DC 250mA LED power: 4W Lumen: 500 lumen Adaptor certifications: Rohs, FCC, CE, ERP Warranty: 1 year.