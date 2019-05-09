Allwood

Halmstad | 106 Sqf Studio Cabin Kit, Garden House

$5490.00

Buy Now Review It

Allwood Halmstad Garden House Kit is a lovely addition to your garden. This high quality Nordic spruce wood made structure is a great alternative in surroundings where the classic cabins do not quite match. Lots of these serve as home offices but Halmstad also makes a great guest house, pool house or beach cottage. Assembly takes about 8 hours for two adults. Do it yourself simple step-by-step directions come with the kit. Only minimal tools are needed. 3rd party installers usually charge $650 and up to set up this model. Foundation work would be an additional cost. Features: Durable, dense grain and slow grown Nordic Spruce Floor and roof construction materials included Pre hung and glazed doors and windows All nails, screws, fixings, handles and door lock. Easy to follow instructions. Important: This item includes all the parts and hardware except the roof shingles and foundation materials (roofing shingles approx. cost $150.00 and foundation materials approx. cost $170.00). * THIS ITEM IS NOT A STOCK MODEL. ALLOW 30 - 45 DAYS AFTER ORDER FOR DELIVERY. *