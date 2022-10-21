GeekySexToys

Halloween Pumpkin Ball Gag

$65.00

Spice up your Halloween with this pumpkin ball gag! Crafted from platinum silicone and durable PU leather, it comfortably fills your partner's mouth to silence their moans. Product Specs - Silicone ball gag with faux leather straps - The silicone is hypoallergenic, odourless and tasteless - 9 hole buckle fastening enables adjustment between 18 – 22.5 inches - Pumpkin ball gag circumference: 6 inches - Weight: 86g - Firmness: Medium (shore A-25)