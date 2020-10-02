Saucen Threads

Halloween Print Masks Fashion Multi Designs Face Mask

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Filter Pocket Filter Adjustable Elastic Halloween Print Masks Fashion Multi Designs Festival Party Custom Halloween Face Mask Adjustable Strap Filter Pocket Great Halloween Print Masks for your costumes or for everyday use. These masks are light weight and very comfortable. They include a filter pocket and 1 PM2.5 filter included. Machine washable durable and overall great looking masks. ◾️Size: Adult size One size fits Most includes adjustable elastic stops ◾️Washable and Reusable Particle Proof, Dust Proof, Pollen Proof, Anti Fog, Anti Spray Face Mask. ◾️For added protection, slide a PM2.5 Filter into the inner pocket (1 Filter Included) ◾️ Material: Cotton, Elastic ◾️ Masks are reusable and machine washable ◾️ Measurements: 5in from nose to chin and 8in across Includes: 1 Mask and 1 PM2.5 Filter