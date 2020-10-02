Milk-Bone

Halloween Face Mask And Dog Bandana Set

Contains one (1) face mask and one (1) dog bandana for small dogs Matching mouse face mask and cheese bandana prints to help you and your dog have a fun and safe “Howloween” Halloween face mask and bandana set comes with a BONUS Milk-Bone Mini’s treat sample for dogs of all sizes for your furry friend Face mask is adult one-size, with ear loops for a secure fit and easy wearing experience. Material: 2-Layer, 80% polyester/20% cotton knitted fabric, 95% cotton/5% spandex elastic ear loop. Washing instructions: hand wash up to 170F, or in a washing machine, gentle cycle up to 107F. Hang dry only. Face mask measurements are 5.12’’H x 7.87’’W (11.81’’W including ear loops), Dog bandana measurements are 14”x14”x20” Halloween will likely look a bit different this year—which means you and your four-legged friend should be ready to look your best! Milk-Bone is here to help with this matching Halloween face mask and dog bandana set, a fun way to embrace the spooky spirit while playing it safe. This set includes a cheese print Halloween dog bandana and a mouse face mask for dog parents. Simply tie the bandana over your dog’s collar, slip on the adult one-size face mask using the ear loops, and you and your pup will be living up the “Howloween” doglife in no time. But the part of this set that will really get your dog ready for tricks? The three special bonus Milk-Bone treats included just for them! Order today to make this Halloween so fun it’s scary. DISCLAIMER: Face masks are reusable and hand/machine washable. - This is NOT a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a replacement for medical-grade personal protective equipment or other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face. This is not an FDA-approved product. This product makes no claims of antimicrobial protection, antiviral protection, particulate filtration or infection prevention or reduction. This product is not intended for use in a medical setting